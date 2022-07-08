Live Streaming Of England Vs India, 2nd T20I: Watch ENG Vs IND Cricket Match Live

A full-strength Indian team will take on England in the second T20 International at Edgbaston, a venue where they got a seven-wicket thrashing in the rescheduled fifth Test, on Saturday. Don't miss ENG vs IND, 2nd T20I match. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

India, with Rohit Sharma back at the helm, won the first T20I by 50 runs at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Thursday. But the star of the show was Hardik Pandya -- a 33-ball knock for 51 runs, featuring six fours and a six; and bowling figures of 4/33 in three overs. The match also witnessed debutant Arshdeep Singh claiming enviable figures of 2/18 in 3.3 overs, including a maiden to Jason Roy.

The visitors will get a further boost with the return of regulars like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer joining the T20 squad. India, now spoilt for choices, will go for the series win. A fourth on the trot!

For England, it will be about maintaining composure especially after the manner in which they were thrashed and hopefully pick up a first win for new captain Jos Buttler. He was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

For both sides, the series is part of their respective preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup later in the year in Australia.

England vs India, T20I head-to-head record

England and India have played 20 T20I matches so far. India lead England 11-9 in the head-to-head record, including seven in the last ten.

England vs India, 2nd T20I match record

Match : 2nd T20I match of India's tour of England 2022;

Date : July 9 (Saturday), 2022;

Time : 7:00 PM IST/02:30 PM local;

Venue : Edgbaston, Birmingham, England.

How to watch England vs India, 2nd T20I cricket match?

The 2nd T20I between England and India at Edgbaston will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels. Live streaming of ENG vs IND, 2nd T20I match will be available on SonyLIV.

Playing XIs in the 1st T20I

England : Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson.

India : Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Squads

England : Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey.