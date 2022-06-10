Live Streaming Of Denmark Vs Croatia: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 Match Live

Unbeaten Denmark face winless Croatia in a crucial Group A1 match of UEFA Nations League 2022-23 at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Friday night. The DEN vs CRO match will be telecast live. (More Football News)

In a perfect Nations League campaign so far, Denmark have won defeated holders France 2-1, thanks to an Andreas Cornelius double; and Austria 2-1 with goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Jens Stryger Larsen. A win against Croatia will tighten their grip on the group.

In contrast, Croatia have failed to hit the ground running. They collapsed to a 0-3 defeat against Australia in the campaign opener, then played out a 1-1 draw with France, courtesy of an 83rd-minute penalty conversion from Andrej Kramaric.

Both the teams are going to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022. But their immediate focus is on the ongoing UEFA Nations League. They have always punched above their weights. And it will be one fascinating clash between two determined sides. By the way, have won their last five games on home ground. Some task ahead of Croatia.

Denmark vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League match details

Match : Denmark vs Croatia, Group A1;

Date : June 11 (Saturday), 2022;

Time : 12:15 PM IST/20:45 local (Friday);

Venue : Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs Croatia, head-to-head record

This will be the seventh meeting between Denmark and Croatia. Vatreni lead the head-to-head record 3-2, including the wins in the last two outings. The Danes last won in this fixture in 1999.

Likely starting XIs for Denmark vs Croatia football match

Denmark : Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Victor Nelsson; Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Mikkel Damsgaard; Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius.

Head coach: Kasper Hjulmand