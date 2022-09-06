Live Streaming Of Celtic Vs Real Madrid: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Football Live

Holders Real Madrid start their UEFA Champions League title defence with an away, Group F fixture against Celtic. The Spanish champions are the favorites win this group, which also features RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk. Check match and telecast details of Celtic vs Real Madrid. (More Football News)

Last season, Carlo Ancelotti's men produced some stunning results to tame pre-season favourites Paris-Saint Germain, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool en route to their 14th title. And Los Blancos have started the 2022-23 season with four wins in four in La Liga.

Celtic, back in the Champions League after the 2017-18 season, will need a miracle of sorts to beat Karim Benzema & Co. Angelos Postecoglou's Bhoys are however confident after thrashing bitter rivals Rangers 4-0 in the Old Farm Derby last week. In fact, they are on a seven-match winning spree.

The two teams famously met in the 1979-80 European Cup quarter-finals. Celtic won the first led 2-0 in Glasgow, but Madrid responded with a 3-0 win in the return leg.

Celtic vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match details:

Match: UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Group F match between Celtic and Real Madrid.

Date: September 7 (Wednesday), 2022.

Time: 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

How to watch Celtic vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League football match?

The Celtic vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League football will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Likely Starting XIs

Celtic : Joe Hart; Josip Juranovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Moritz Jenz, Greg Taylor; Matt O’Riley, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull; Liel Abada, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Jota.

Manager: Angelos Postecoglou