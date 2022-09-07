Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Barcelona will aim to kick off their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 when they host Viktoria Plzen at Camp Nou on Wednesday night in a Group C encounter. The Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League match will be live telecast in India at 12:30 AM IST (Thursday). (More Football News)

Barcelona have got their season off to a brilliant start in La Liga 2022-23. The Xavi Hernandez-coached side are second in the table currently behind toppers Real Madrid with three wins from four games, latest being the 3-0 thrashing of Sevilla.

On the other hand, Viktoria Plzen are coming into this game after a 1-0 win against Slovan Liberec in a Czech Liga encounter. Barcelona have not injury or suspension concerns but Xavi is likely to shuffle a few players at this stage of the season.

Meanwhile, Viktoria Plzen will miss the services of Petr Pejsa, who is recovering from a knee injury. Otherwise, the visitors look good as far as availability of players is concerned. In another Group C game, Bayern Munich will be up against Inter Milan on the same night.

Head-To-Head

Barcelona have played Viktoria Plzen twice in UEFA Champions League, winning on both occasions in 2011. Barcelona won 4-0 and 2-0 against Viktoria Plzen in 2011 UEFA Champions League.

How To Watch Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in India. Live streaming of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be available on SonyLIV.

Possible Starting XIs

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde, Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres

Viktoria Plzen: Jindrich Stanek, Libor Holik, Lukas Hejda, Ludek Pernica, Vaclav Jemelka, Lucas Kalvach, Pavel Bucha, Jan Kopic, Jan Sykora, Jhon Mosquera, Tomas Chory