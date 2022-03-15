Live Streaming Of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: Tricky Draws For PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen have been handed tricky draws at All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 which starts on March 16 in Birmingham, UK. In the four-day event, India will be represented by nine singles players and six doubles teams. (More Badminton News)

The only major title missing from Sindhu’s cabinet, the two-time Olympic medallist will be aiming for her maiden All England Open Badminton Championships crown, having reached the women’s singles semifinals twice in 2018 and 2021.

The All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 can be seen live on the subscription-based Voot Select platform and Jio TV in India. The matches start at 2:30 PM IST. MTV and VH1 TV Channels will also live telecast the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 in India.

Only two Indians have ever won the All England Open Badminton Championships – Prakash Padukone in 1980 and Pullela Gopichand in 2001. Ranked No.7 in the world, Sindhu faces Chinese world No. 17 Wang Zhi Yi in the first round.

A win for Sindhu will likely pit her against World No.13 Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in the second round. Another Indian Olympic medallist, unseeded Saina Nehwal has been drawn against world No. 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

If everything goes well, Nehwal may cross swords against reigning world champion Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in the second round.

An all-Indian quarterfinal is on cards provided both Saina and Sindhu win their opening two matches. In the men’s singles, the whole country’s hopes rest on in-form Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth. The 20-year-old Lakshya has been in top form since clinching the World Championships bronze last year.

In 2022, Lakshya won the Indian Open and also made the final of the German Open last week. Lakshya starts his campaign against fellow countryman Sourabh Verma in the first round and is likely to face either world No. 3 Anders Antonsen or current world champion Loh Kean Yew next.

Srikanth, who became the first Indian to bag silver at World Championships last year in Spain, will be up against Thai world No. 21 Kantaphon Wangcharoen. The winner will be pitted against the winner of Parupalli Kashyap and world No. 5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the next round.

There is no respite for other Indians B Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy. While Praneeth faces No. 1 Viktor Axelsen, Prannoy’s first opponent is Kunlavut Vitidsarn, a German Open champion. Sameer Verma will face Mark Caljouw of Netherlands.

In men’s doubles, top Indian pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will face Scotland’s Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall in the first round. If they manage a win, the Indian duo could run into Indonesian world No. 1 Kevin Sukamuljo and Marcus Gideon in the quarters.

Indians at All England Open Badminton Championships 2022

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Men’s Singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth, Sourabh Verma, Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma

Women’s Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy, Srivedya Gurazada-Ishika Jaiswal (USA)

Men’s Doubles: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rakireddy, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garage-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Mixed Doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto, Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewanagan