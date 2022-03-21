Live Streaming Details Of India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Date, Time, Venue Of IND-W Vs BAN-W Cricket Match

It's crunch time for India at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. India women need to win their two remaining league matches to keep their semi-final qualification hopes alive. On Tuesday, they face a spirited Bangladesh. The India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match online on Disney+ Hotstar. (More Cricket News)

India's problems have compounded over the course of their campaign, which has seen them win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia. But against Bangladesh, India are the hot favourites. Also, on the eve of the match, Pakistan handed India a massive favour by defeating West Indies in a rain-curtailed match.

India currently occupy the fourth spot with four points from five matches (two wins and three wins). Australia (five wins from five) are the only side to confirm a semi-final spot. South Africa are almost certain of a top-four finish. So the fight is on for the two other spots. A win against Bangladesh Women will help India Women move to third spot in the points table, ahead of West Indies. India then play South Africa in their final league match on March 27.

For Bangladesh, a win against India will keep their faint hopes alive. They are not out of semi-final contention yet, but the tournament debutants will need a miracle to beat India, then Australia and England.

When is India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 22, 2022 (Tuesday).

What is the start time for India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 6:30 AM IST/2:00 PM local.

Where is India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand.

Which channel in India will live telecast India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Which channel in Bangladesh will live telecast India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

In Bangladesh, fans can watch India vs Bangladesh match on GTV and Rabbitholebd.

How to watch live streaming of India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads

India Women : Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh.