Sports

Paris Olympics, Day 1 Live: Indian Shooters Eye First Gold At 2024 Games

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 is finally here, and athletes from around the globe will strive for excellence, push their limits and go for glory. India’s shooting contingent will be in focus when the sporting event kicks off. India will have their medal hopes pinned on Ramita Jindal-Arjun Babuta and Sandeep Singh in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. While in the 10m air pistol events, Sarajbot Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan will be in action. Check the live scores and updates from the Day 1 of Paris Olympics 2024 for Saturday, July 27, 2024 right here