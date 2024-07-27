India are currently placed seventh in the FIH rankings, while New Zealand are 10th. Photo: Hockey India

Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian men's hockey team's campaign opener at Paris Olympic Games 2024, against New Zealand at Yves du Manoir Stadium on Saturday (July 27). Though India are ahead of the Kiwis in pedigree and rankings, they will be wary of the side, especially considering what happened the last time they met at the 2023 Hockey World Cup. New Zealand beat India in the crossover to send them crashing out, and Harmanpreet Singh's men would be eyeing revenge in Paris. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs NZ match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Jul 2024, 09:58:47 pm IST 34': IND 2-1 NZ India in the lead! Another wave of aggression from Craig Fulton's wards leads to the ball landing up just outside the circle for Mandeep, who drills it back in for Vivek Sagar to send it in at the goalmouth. But drama ensues as the Black Sticks review. A lengthy referral shows replay after replay with not enough evidence to decide whether the ball crossed the line. "No advice possible", says the third umpire and the goal stands. India are ahead.

27 Jul 2024, 09:53:38 pm IST 32': IND 1-1 NZ The third quarter begins in pulsating fashion as India attack with a vengeance. But New Zealand goalkeeper Dixon is equal to the task, and pulls out superb back-to-back saves to thwart the Indians.

27 Jul 2024, 09:42:30 pm IST Half-Time: IND 1-1 NZ The second quarter ends with the score squared up at 1-1. No clear field goal opportunity in this quarter, which ends with Hugo Inglis getting a green card. India will look to capitalize on the other side.

27 Jul 2024, 09:38:57 pm IST 28': IND 1-1 NZ New Zealand have responded well to India's strike, keeping possession in the last few minutes before half-time. India eyeing another inroad, but the Black Sticks are compact and organized in defence thus far.

27 Jul 2024, 09:33:57 pm IST 24': IND 1-1 NZ India equalize! Harmanpreet's first drag-flick attempt is partly thwarted but there is a penalty corner re-award. This time, the ball finds the back of the net after a bit of a scrap near the goal-line. India on level terms, and it is goal number 117 for Mandeep Singh.

27 Jul 2024, 09:30:31 pm IST 23': IND 0-1 NZ India finally earn their first penalty corner. Sanjay finds a New Zealand player’s foot inside the circle, which leads to an Indian PC. A bit of hold-up as Black Sticks goalie Dixon seems to be having equipment troubles.

27 Jul 2024, 09:22:41 pm IST 16': IND 0-1 NZ New Zealand receive a yellow card even before the second quarter begins, for having more than 11 players on the park. NZ skipper Nic Woods has to stay out for five minutes. Can India seize the advantage?

27 Jul 2024, 09:19:07 pm IST 1st Quarter Ends: IND 0-1 NZ And the quarter ends with New Zealand in the lead. Surely not something the Indians or their fans had expected, though the Black Sticks' performance is not entirely surprising. India made a few probing runs towards the end of the quarter, though to no avail. They will need a lot more than that, and some clinicality in the circle to turn things around.

27 Jul 2024, 09:14:22 pm IST 10': IND 0-1 NZ Gurjant Singh gets a green card and New Zealand quickly make use of the one-man advantage. They charge forward and create another chance inside the circle but the shot goes wide. Dangerous signs for India.

27 Jul 2024, 09:09:52 pm IST 8': IND 0-1 NZ India have far more circle penetrations than New Zealand so far, and have also elicited a save from the Kiwi goalkeeper. But just as we say this, the Black Sticks have their first penalty corner. And Sam Lane scores! New Zealand draw first blood as Sreejesh and Co are stunned.

27 Jul 2024, 09:02:56 pm IST Match Begins With India Push Back A typically swift start to the match as India are on the charge straight away. Captain Harmanpreet marshalling the troops from the defence as usual, with the soon-retiring PR Sreejesh in goal. Jarmanpreet Singh the reliable figure in the back and Abhishek, Sukhjeet and Manpreet in the forward line.

27 Jul 2024, 08:56:12 pm IST National Anthem Time The Indian national anthem rings out, and that familiar moment of pride and emotion resurfaces as the team and spectators go one in the quest for glory. The New Zealand anthem follows right after.

27 Jul 2024, 08:54:26 pm IST How India's Group Looks India have tricky opponents like Australia and Belgium in their group and need to win tonight, if they are to make their path to the next round somewhat easier. Harmanpreet and Co will next face Argentina on July 29, followed by Ireland the next day. The top four teams from the pool advance to the quarter-finals.