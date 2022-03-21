India Vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Scores, Women's World Cup 2022: IND Must Win To Stay In Hunt For Semis Berth

This ICC Women's World Cup 2022 has been full of surprises and teams like Bangladesh are backing themselves to create a few more upsets. Having never lost to Bangladesh in four previous ODIs, the Indian women's cricket team will start as overwhelming favourites against Bangladesh in a round-robin league match at Hamilton on Tuesday but Mithali Raj will not take anything for granted. India need to go undefeated in the rest of the competition and also hope other results go their way if they are to make the last four. So the pressure will be on the Indians. Follow live cricket scores of India women vs Bangladesh women. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | PAK vs AUS LIVE SCORECARD)

In Hamilton on March 14, Bangladesh stunned Pakistan for a historic win and on Monday, Pakistan shocked West Indies for their first Women's World Cup win in 13 years. This World Cup has seen a few upsets and for India, Bangladesh is a potential banana skin.

Both teams are coming off tight defeats going into the game in Hamilton but Bangladesh, beaten by four runs by West Indies last time out, can still qualify for the semi-finals with three victories in their final three games.

India have lost their previous two matches against England and Australia. They are currently fourth in the standings. Australia are the only team to have qualified for the Women's World Cup semifinals.

Bangladesh, playing in their first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, will face England and Australia for the first time in ODIs after the India match.