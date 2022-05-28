Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022, Super 4s, India Vs Malaysia: Watch Live Details

Buoyed by 2-1 win over Japan in their first game of Super 4s, Birendra Lakra-led India will face Malaysia in the next game at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday. (More Hockey News)

While the defending champions started the quadrennial event with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Pakistan and later lost to Japan 5-2, they made a sensational comeback against Indonesia by registering a 16-0 win to enter the Super 4s.

No doubt India have played good game in the tournament of late with their best performance so far coming against Japan on Saturday but they still need another win to confirm a final berth. The Indian team was clinical as Manjeet and Pawan Rajbhar scored a goal each to help them beat Japan 2-1. The Sardar Singh coached side currently holds the number one spot in the Super-4 table with three points.

Before India’s game on Sunday, Japan play South Korea and the Men in Blue might lose the top spot. However, if they manage to win against Malaysia, they can reclaim the top spot if they slip to number 2. Moreover, a win will take India to the final of the event.

Talking about Malaysia, the side is undefeated in this tournament so far. They won all their matches in the first round and advanced to the Super 4s taking the top spot in Pool B. However, they were held to a 2-2 draw in their Super-4 opener against South Korea.

When and Where is India vs Malaysia, Super 4s, Asia Cup hockey 2022 match?

The India vs Malaysia, Super 4s, Asia Cup hockey 2022 game will be played on May 29 at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia from 5 PM IST.

Which channels will telecast India vs Malaysia, Super 4s, Asia Cup hockey 2022 match?

Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD will telecast India vs Malaysia, Super 4s, Asia Cup hockey 2022 hockey match.

Where will India vs Malaysia, Super 4s, Asia Cup hockey 2022 match be livestreamed?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs Malaysia, Super 4s, Asia Cup hockey 2022 match from 5 PM IST.