A 'Super Sunday' awaits us in the world of sports today, March 17, 2024. In cricket, the WPL 2024 final sees Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore with either side looking to win their maiden title. In football, Manchester United welcome their rivals Liverpool in a fiesty FA Cup quarter-final match at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have had a miserable season on and off the pitch and could look to the FA Cup as the only piece of silverware to salvage their season. For the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season, the EFL Cup holders would be in buoyant mood against their nearest rivals. Elsewhere, Afghanistan take on Ireland in the second T20I. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on world sports for Sunday, March 17, 2024, here