World Sports Live: DC Vs RCB In WPL 2024 Final Action; LFC Vs Man United In FA Cup QF

WPL 2024 final sees Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in what promises to be a mouth-watering tie. In the FA Cup quarter-finals, Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United and Chelsea entertain Leicester City in the other quarter-final clash. Staying with cricket, Afghanistan are in action against Ireland in the 2nd T20I. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on world sports for Saturday, March 17, 2024, here

Jurgen Klopp travels to Old Trafford probably for the final time as LFC boss in their FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United. X/ESPNUK

World Sports Live Blog, Sunday, March 17, 2024

A 'Super Sunday' awaits us in the world of sports today, March 17, 2024. In cricket, the WPL 2024 final sees Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore with either side looking to win their maiden title. In football, Manchester United welcome their rivals Liverpool in a fiesty FA Cup quarter-final match at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have had a miserable season on and off the pitch and could look to the FA Cup as the only piece of silverware to salvage their season. For the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season, the EFL Cup holders would be in buoyant mood against their nearest rivals. Elsewhere, Afghanistan take on Ireland in the second T20I. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on world sports for Sunday, March 17, 2024, here

