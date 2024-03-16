DC's opening batter Shafali Verma can be ominous with the bat at the top of the order when on song. Her fiery innings of 71 off 37 balls against UP Warriorz in the final league game of the tournament, was in a way a signal to opposing bowlers to be wary of the batter. Shafali has amassed 265 runs so far and looks to add more to the count but could be thwarted by RCB's Renuka Singh Thakur. The Indian bowler has the ability to swing the ball both ways and if she is in the mood, the opposition batters dance to her tune. Though Renuka has not had the best of starts in the WPL this year with only two wickets, but RCB will need her the most in the final if they women in Red are to lift their maiden title.