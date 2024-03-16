The stage is set for an encore between Delhi Capitals, led by the inspirational Meg Lanning, to go head-to-head against Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore as the two sides meet in the Women's Premier League 2024 final to see who lifts their maiden title on Sunday. (Preview | Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
After 20 league matches and one Eliminator, it now comes down to the final of WPL 2024 where RCB eliminated last year's winners, Mumbai Indians by five runs in a closely-fought contest.
All-rounder Ellyse Perry should be termed as RCB's MVP after being the highest run-getter with 312 runs and also taking wickets including best figures in WPL history.
If not for Perry's all-round show against MI on Friday, the result could have been different. She first played a vital 50-ball 66-run knock and then returned with figures of 1/29 to play a key role in RCB's journey to the final.
As for DC, their skipper is second in the list of highest run-getters with 308 runs at a strike rate of 125.20. Shafali Verma too, is in rich vein of form and with her blistering form up the order, RCB's bowlers could be in for some drubbing.
Without further ado, here are the three key battles for the WPL 2024 final between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore:
1) Shafali Verma Vs Renuka Singh Thakur
DC's opening batter Shafali Verma can be ominous with the bat at the top of the order when on song. Her fiery innings of 71 off 37 balls against UP Warriorz in the final league game of the tournament, was in a way a signal to opposing bowlers to be wary of the batter. Shafali has amassed 265 runs so far and looks to add more to the count but could be thwarted by RCB's Renuka Singh Thakur. The Indian bowler has the ability to swing the ball both ways and if she is in the mood, the opposition batters dance to her tune. Though Renuka has not had the best of starts in the WPL this year with only two wickets, but RCB will need her the most in the final if they women in Red are to lift their maiden title.
2) Meg Lanning Vs Ellyse Perry
The top-two run-getters of this year's WPL, DC skipper Meg Lanning will be tested against her former compatriot from Australia, Ellyse Perry of RCB. Lanning's just four runs off Perry's total runs this season (312 runs) and two heavy-weights will be vital to their teams, if they are to get anywhere close to the trophy. The former Australia captain is a quality batter but Perry's all-round skills, should make her a vital player for RCB during crunch situation. This battle is a no-brainer and one to watch out for!
3) Jess Jonassen Vs Smriti Mandhana
DC all-rounder Jess Jonassen is equal with fellow teammate Marizanne Kapp and Sophie Eccleston with 11 wickets in WPL 2024. Jonassen is a wily player and if the pitch assists the spinners on Sunday, expect the Aussie to run riot over the RCB batters. However, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana loves a challenge and if she gets going in the true 'Mandhana way', there is no stopping her. Mandhana has so far amassed 269 runs in 9 matches at a strike rate of 145.41 and we could be in for a treat if these two face-off at Arun Jaitley stadium on Sunday.
Squads:
Delhi Capitals: Taniya Bhatia (wk), Laura Harris, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, V Sneha Deepthi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Indrani Roy, Satheesh Shubha, Simran Bahadur, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Devine, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Asha Sobhana, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham.