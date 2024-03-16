Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore knocked the defending champions Mumbai Indians out of the Women's Premier League 2024 to enter the final game facing off against the powerful Delhi Capitals on March 17, Sunday. This marks the first time since 2016 for any RCB franchise to emerge as victors in the semi-final match of the league. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Royal Challengers Bangalore after a wonderful, extraordinary match, against Mumbai Indians in the playoff has raised the franchise's fan's expectations who haven't seen the trophy shine ever in the history of the tournament. No doubt, the allrounder Ellyse Perry singlehandedly under the magnificent leadership of Smriti Mandhana, with brilliant bowling of Asha Shobhana turned the fortunes and led the team from the back to the front foot.
On Friday night, from winning the toss to the match itself, Perry once again displayed remarkable batting skills, scoring 66 runs off 50 balls, and dismissing two batters off the field. By setting a target of 136 runs, restricting Harmanpreet Kaur's side to 130, the Challengers emerged victorious by a margin of 5 runs en route to lifting their maiden WPL title.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have had an impressive journey in the second season of WPL, winning 6 out of 8 matches. Continuing their juggernaut the team reached the finals by defeating RCB by 1 run and then Gujarat Giants by 7 wickets. The Capitals boasts some of the world's best players, including the captain Meg Lanning, master of game-changer, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues. Lanning is the second-highest scorer of the season with 308 runs, following Perry who stands first with 312 runs. Not to forget, Delhi has the powerful, Jess Jonassen who has taken a massive 11 wickets in the eight matches played so far.
Based on mathematical and statistical analysis, everything points towards a victory for DC in the final match against RCB. Previously they have locked horns four times, with Delhi emerging victorious in all of them, spectacular Capitals as always. But, this is a worrisome signal for RCB fans who await one win for the biggest celebration. What lies ahead is uncertain, but it is going to be one of the most thrilling battles in the sport's history, is certain.
When Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 final match will be played?
The WPL 2024 eliminator match between Mumbai Indians And Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Arun Jaitely Cricket Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, March 15, at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 Final match?
In India, Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, the WPL 2024 Eliminator match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels.
All the Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.
In Australia, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available to stream on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD and Foxtel Go.
In the UK, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, and Sky Go.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 Squads:
Delhi Capitals: Taniya Bhatia (wk), Laura Harris, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, V Sneha Deepthi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Indrani Roy, Satheesh Shubha, Heather Knight, Simran Bahadur, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Devine, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Asha Sobhana, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham.