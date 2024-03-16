Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have had an impressive journey in the second season of WPL, winning 6 out of 8 matches. Continuing their juggernaut the team reached the finals by defeating RCB by 1 run and then Gujarat Giants by 7 wickets. The Capitals boasts some of the world's best players, including the captain Meg Lanning, master of game-changer, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues. Lanning is the second-highest scorer of the season with 308 runs, following Perry who stands first with 312 runs. Not to forget, Delhi has the powerful, Jess Jonassen who has taken a massive 11 wickets in the eight matches played so far.