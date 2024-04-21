Sports

Sports World LIVE: Arsenal Back On Top In Premier League; Chinese GP Today

April 21, 2024 is going to be a busy Sunday for sports fans. Chinese GP main race with Max Verstappen at pole takes place today. In football, Manchester United will be in action against Coventry FC in the second semifinal of the FA Cup. IPL has a double header today with Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru clashing in a return match in the noon while Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will try find form in the evening. Pakistan and New Zealand will go head to head again in the third T20I in Rawalpindi. In tennis, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas will clash again in the final of the Barcelona Open. Follow all the live scores and important updates from the sports world here