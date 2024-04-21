Sports World LIVE: Arsenal Back On Top In Premier League; Chinese GP Today

Serie A News: Empoli Beat Reigning Champions Napoli
Napoli's troublesome Serie A title defense took another hit in a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Empoli on Saturday. The defeat left Napoli in eighth place, a whopping 34 points behind leader Inter Milan, and at risk of failing to qualify for Europe. Alberto Cerri scored four minutes in with a header for Empoli, which moved four points clear of the drop zone. (AP)
Latest Sports News: D Gukesh Leads FIDE Candidates Tournament
Indian GM D Gukesh heads into the final round of the FIDE Candidates as the sole leader. Check the full standings below:
Premier League: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Sports World Live: April 21, 2024
April 21, 2024 is going to be a busy Sunday for sports fans. Chinese GP main race with Max Verstappen at pole takes place today. In football, Manchester United will be in action against Coventry FC in the second semifinal of the FA Cup. IPL has a double header today with Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru clashing in a return match in the noon while Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will try find form in the evening. Pakistan and New Zealand will go head to head again in the third T20I in Rawalpindi. In tennis, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas will clash again in the final of the Barcelona Open. Follow all the live scores and important updates from the sports world here