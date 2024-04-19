London Marathon 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

London is getting ready for the annual London Marathon, happening on Sunday, April 21. With more than 50,000 participants from around the world expected to join, excitement is building for this iconic 26.2-mile/ 42.195km race through the heart of the city. (More Sports News)
At the London Marathon, three of the four fastest women in history are aiming to break the women’s-only world record of 2:17:01 set in 2017. This includes Tigst Assefa, the current world record holder, and Brigid Kosgei, who held the previous mark until September last year.
On the men’s side, the field is equally impressive, featuring Kenenisa Bekele, the third-fastest marathoner in history, and former New York Marathon winner Tamirat Tola.
What is London Marathon?
The London Marathon, also referred to as the TCS London Marathon due to sponsorship, is a yearly marathon hosted in London, England. It stands as the second-largest annual road race in the United Kingdom, following the Great North Run in Newcastle.
The London Marathon is renowned for its rapid course, boasting records set by some of the greatest runners in history. Eliud Kipchoge's 2019 course record of 2:02:37, Mary Keitany's 2017 women’s course record of 2:17:01, and Paula Radcliffe's mixed marathon world record from 2003 (2:15:25) remain unbroken.
Since its inception, world records have been shattered six times at the London Marathon.
London Marathon 2023 Winners- Men and Women
Men- Kelvin Kiptum, Total time: 2:01:25, Kenya
Women- Sifan Hassan, Total time: 2:18:33, Netherlands
Where to watch London Marathon 2024 streaming live?
The London Marathon will be broadcasted worldwide through the marathon's official TV and livestreaming partners around 1:35 pm IST onwards.
In China, Japan, New Zealand, and MENA territories, viewers can catch the action live on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com. In the host nation, the event will be aired live on BBC One TV channel and BBC iPlayer online.
Eurosport and Discovery also covering parts of Pan Europe and Asia. North American and Australian audiences can tune in through FloTrack, while SupersSport holds broadcasting rights for most of Africa.