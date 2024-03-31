Sports

Sports World LIVE: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Win Miami Open Doubles Title

Welcome to the live coverage of the sports world for today, 31 March 2024. Indian's Rohan Bopanna has won the Miami Open along with Australian partner Matthew Ebden in the doubles category. English Premier League matches are in action. In cricket, Sri Lanka will resume batting on day 2 of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Chattogram. In the Indian Premier League, the afternoon game will see Gujarat Titans taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad whereas in the evening match, Delhi Capitals will host Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam. Get the live scores and latest updates on the sporting action for today, 31 March 2024, here