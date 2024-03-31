Sports

Sports World LIVE: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Win Miami Open Doubles Title

Welcome to the live coverage of the sports world for today, 31 March 2024. Indian's Rohan Bopanna has won the Miami Open along with Australian partner Matthew Ebden in the doubles category. English Premier League matches are in action. In cricket, Sri Lanka will resume batting on day 2 of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Chattogram. In the Indian Premier League, the afternoon game will see Gujarat Titans taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad whereas in the evening match, Delhi Capitals will host Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam. Get the live scores and latest updates on the sporting action for today, 31 March 2024, here

Outlook Sports Desk
Rohan Bopanna (L) and Matthew Ebden won the Miami Open title in the doubles category. Photo: X/ @SportsgramIndia

Sports World, Live Blog, 31 March, 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of the sports news and events from around the globe for today, 31st March 2024. English Premier League games are underway and a few massive games are scheduled for today, like Manchester City will face Arsenal and Liverpool will meet Brighton. In cricket, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka's second Test match will see the second day's action at Chattogram. In the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans will face Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Sunday's action-packed schedule. Get the live scores and latest updates on the sporting action for today, 31 March 2024, here. (Cricket News | Football News)

