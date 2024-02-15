The man behind the germination of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi has now reportedly trained his focus on The Hundred. The businessman, who is banned for life by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, has approached the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) with a proposal to restructure their signature league. (More Cricket News)

Modi's proposal draws parallels to IPL's business model, according to a Cricbuzz report, with the aim to substantially bolster ECB's revenue. The report adds that the proposal suggests aligning The Hundred, which was launched in 2021, with the T20 format.