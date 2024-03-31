Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Vitor Roque, left, is challenged by Las Palmas' Alex Suarez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Joao Felix, attempts a shot at goal and hit the bar during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Las Palmas' Saul Coco, right, is challenged by Barcelona's Raphinha during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, is challenged by Las Palmas' goalkeeper Aaron Escandell during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, attempts a head at goal and hit the bar in front of Las Palmas' Saul Coco during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Sergi Roberto, second left, and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, check on their teammate Raphinha after he was fouled by Las Palmas' goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, top left, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer, background, shows a red card to Las Palmas' goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, right, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha gestures after his goal was disallowed after VAR examination, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, is fouled by Las Palmas' Sergi Cardona during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.