La Liga: Barcelona Edge Las Palmas 1-0, Draw Closer To Real Madrid - In Pics

Raphinha’s second-half goal helped Barcelona edge out 10-man Las Palmas 1-0 to close the gap on LaLiga leaders Real Madrid to five points. Barcelona saw two goals chalked off for offside and Robert Lewandowski hit the bar but Las Palmas had goalkeeper Alvaro Valles red carded for a crude challenge on Raphinha outside his box after 25 minutes. Xavi’s side were unable to initially capitalise on the extra man but Joao Felix came off the bench and provided a delicately-weighted ball over the top for Raphinha to head into the net in the 59th minute.

Updated on:
La Liga: Barcelona vs Las Palmas Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Las Palmas Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Vitor Roque, left, is challenged by Las Palmas' Alex Suarez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Las Palmas Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Joao Felix, attempts a shot at goal and hit the bar during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Las Palmas Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Las Palmas' Saul Coco, right, is challenged by Barcelona's Raphinha during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Las Palmas Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, is challenged by Las Palmas' goalkeeper Aaron Escandell during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Las Palmas Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, attempts a head at goal and hit the bar in front of Las Palmas' Saul Coco during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Las Palmas Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Sergi Roberto, second left, and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, check on their teammate Raphinha after he was fouled by Las Palmas' goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, top left, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Las Palmas Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer, background, shows a red card to Las Palmas' goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, right, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Las Palmas Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Raphinha gestures after his goal was disallowed after VAR examination, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Las Palmas Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, is fouled by Las Palmas' Sergi Cardona during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

