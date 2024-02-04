On a snowy, cold and cloudy Sunday morning, Maharashtra finally struck an ice-skating gold on Day 3 of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in Ladakh, as Karnataka led the medal tally with their fourth gold medal overall out of a total of eight decided thus far. (More Sports News)

Three ice-skating short-track gold medals were decided at the NDS Stadium in Leh on Sunday. India international Varsha Puranik, who won the 300m short track race for women in the above 17 years’ category on Saturday, won the 500m version of the race to complete a grand double. Once again, 37-year-old Varsha led from start to finish to clinch the race in 1:07.78 seconds.