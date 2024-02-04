The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in Ladakh is getting a taste of India’s top skaters some of whom train and compete overseas. Pune girl Shruti Kotwal, who is the country’s first professional ice speed skater, is all set to dazzle at the Gupuks Pond in Leh. (More Sports News)

It will be a sweet homecoming for the 32-year Shruti, who is India’s fastest ice speed skater. In November 2022, Shruti broke the national record, clocking 42.21 seconds in a 500 metre race just two weeks before the AmCup 2022 (the American championship for skaters who achieve a high qualifying standard).