Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Escape With Draw After Adrian Luna Double For Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters and former champions ATK Mohun Bagan shared the spoils after a 2-2 draw in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match.

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Escape With Draw After Adrian Luna Double For Kerala Blasters
Kerala Blasters players celebrate one of Adrian Luna's goals against ATK Mohun Bagan. Photo: Indian Super League

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 10:18 pm

In a thrilling Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama in Goa on Saturday, bitter rivals Kerala Blasters FC and Kerala Blasters FC settled for a 2-2 draw. (More Football News)

Adrian Luna (7') opened the scoring for Kerala before David Williams (8') drew level inside one minute. In the second half, Luna scored his second (64') and handed Kerala the lead back but in stoppage time, Joni Kauko (90+7') made it 2-2 to break Kerala hearts.

Related stories

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United Dent Bengaluru FC's Top-Four Hopes

ISL 2021-22: Late Penalty Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat Mumbai City In Thriller

ISL 2021-22: Semifinals Kick Off On March 11, Final Takes Place On March 20

With 30 points from 16 matches, three-time champions ATK Mohun Bagan can reclaim the top spot if leaders Hyderabad lose to FC Goa in the second match Saturday. But Kerala Blasters FC leapfrogged defending champions Mumbai City to the fourth with 27 points from 16 matches.

The heated game got off to a frantic start as both teams scored in the space of one minute. Kerala took the lead in the seventh minute with Luna curling in a sumptuous free-kick up and over the wall and into the left corner leaving Amrinder Singh stranded in ATKMB goal.

One minute later, ATKMB equalised. Pritam Kotal sent in a low cross the first time for Williams to thump home on the run.

Both teams settled down a bit after the high-tempo start before Liston Colaco's effort was palmed away by Prabhsukhan Gill and Lalthathanga Khawlhring's rasping left-footer was tipped onto the crossbar by Amrinder for a corner.

Alvaro Vazquez also saw his first-time attempt sail over the woodwork after Jorge Diaz did well to set up his teammate. At halftime, both teams were level at 1-1.

At the start of the second half, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando replaced goalscorer Williams with Hugo Boumous and the Frenchman did have an impact, controlling play in the middle of the park and drawing fouls in important areas of the pitch.

But it was Kerala who took the lead for the second time in the match.

Luna scored a peach of a goal after Khawlhring got the ball on the edge of the box and chipped it to the Uruguayan who chested it down, cut in and slammed the ball into the top corner.

Both teams traded punches till the last minute with substitute Kiyan Nasiri getting a golden opportunity to draw level but for a brilliant block. From the resultant corner, Sandesh Jhingan's header was tipped over the bar.

Prabir Das was sent off moments later for a rash challenge on Luna as the game reached fever pitch. Kauko then made it 2-2 from a Boumous pass inside the box, with the Finland international letting fly a powerful shot past Gill and into the goal.

Diaz was also shown a red card when he was on the bench for dissent.

Kerala Blasters face Hyderabad FC next on Wednesday while ATK Mohun Bagan meet Odisha FC on Thursday.

Tags

Sports Football Indian Super League Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Indian Football Kerala Blasters ATK-Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 Adrian Luna David Williams Joni Kauko Prabir Das Goa
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Stars As Hyderabad FC Consolidate Top Spot With Win Over FC Goa

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Stars As Hyderabad FC Consolidate Top Spot With Win Over FC Goa

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs AFG 2022 Cricket Matches

If Digital India Has To Progress, Online Gaming Industry Needs Corrections Not Penalties

Beijing Winter Olympics: Wind Creates Full-blown Mess On Penultimate Day

Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara Out For Duck As Mumbai Enforce Follow-on On Saurashtra

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal