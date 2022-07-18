IRE Vs NZ, 1st T20I, Live Cricket Score: Ireland Bowl First Against New Zealand

Ireland Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first T20I at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Mitchell Santner is leading the Kiwis in the T20I leg of the tour.

Ireland restricted New Zealand to 173/8 with Joshua Little claiming a four-wicket (4/35) haul. Mark Adair took two, while George Dockrell and Curtis Campher got one wicket each.

New Zealand started on a strong note with veteran Martin Guptill taking charge. But they lost quick wickets in the middle. Then Glenn Phillips (69 off 52), James Neesham (29 off 16) and Michael Bracewell (21 off 13) scored crucial runs.

Here are the playing XIs

Ireland : Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand : Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.

This is the second meeting between Ireland and New Zealand in the shortest format of the game. At ICC T20 World Cup 2009, New Zealand defeated Ireland by 83 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Ireland came close to beating New Zealand for the first time, in any format, multiple times during the ODIs in Dublin.

In the first ODI on July 10, Michael Bracewell helped the Kiwis chase down a 301-run target and seal a one-wicket win. Bracewell hit an unbeaten 82-ball 127, including three fours and two sixes in the final over.

The 31-year-old again played a match-winning knock, an unbeaten 42 off 42 while chasing a tricky target of 217 in the second match. Kiwis won the second ODI by three wickets.

Then New Zealand escaped with a one-run win in the third ODI for a 3-0 series sweep. After posting 360/6, the Kiwis ran ragged with Paul Stirling and Harry Tector hitting tons. Ireland needed 10 runs in the final over, and they ended one short.