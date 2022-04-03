Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar Returns To Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajat Patidar had previously represented Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has so far played 31 T20s, scoring 861 runs. He replaced injured Luvnith Sisodia.

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar Returns To Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajat Patidar, 28, represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. Courtesy: Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 7:25 pm

Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday confirmed the signing of Rajat Patidar as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia.

IPL 2022 | Points Table | Schedule

In a release, the Bangalore-based franchise said that, "Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed Rajat Patidar as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022."

Related stories

IPL 2022, Match 6: RCB Beat KKR By Three Wickets For Season's First Win - In Pics

RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Kolkata Knight Riders In Thriller - Highlights

IPL 2022: 'Faf Du Plessis At The Top Gives Up Many Options', Says RCB Head Coach Sanjay Bangar

Patidar, 28, represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. He has so far played 31 T20s and has 861 runs against his name with the help of seven half-centuries.

The right-handed batter, who had previously represented the RCB franchise four times, will join RCB for the price of INR 20 lakh.

Sisodia, 22, was picked up by the franchise in the IPL mega auction for his base price of INR 20 lakh.

RCB have so far played two matches in IPL 2022, and have won and lost one. The Faf du Plessis -led side will take on Rajasthan Royals on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League RCB Squad Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajat Patidar Luvnith Sisodia Faf Du Plessis Wankhede Stadium
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PAK Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Babar Azam, Imam-Ul-Haq Steer Pakistan To Historic Series Win - Highlights

PAK Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Babar Azam, Imam-Ul-Haq Steer Pakistan To Historic Series Win - Highlights

'KGF: Chapter 2' Trailer Crosses 109 Million Views Across 5 Languages Within 24 Hours

'KGF: Chapter 2' Trailer Crosses 109 Million Views Across 5 Languages Within 24 Hours