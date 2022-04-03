Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday confirmed the signing of Rajat Patidar as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia.

In a release, the Bangalore-based franchise said that, "Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed Rajat Patidar as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022."

Patidar, 28, represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. He has so far played 31 T20s and has 861 runs against his name with the help of seven half-centuries.

The right-handed batter, who had previously represented the RCB franchise four times, will join RCB for the price of INR 20 lakh.

Sisodia, 22, was picked up by the franchise in the IPL mega auction for his base price of INR 20 lakh.

RCB have so far played two matches in IPL 2022, and have won and lost one. The Faf du Plessis -led side will take on Rajasthan Royals on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.