Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IPL 2022 Points Table: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans Start Favourites In Fight For Top Spot

Gujarat Titans are playing Kolkata Knight Riders while Royal Challengers Bangalore face Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2022 double-header on Saturday.

IPL 2022 Points Table: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans Start Favourites In Fight For Top Spot
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is back into the XI after missing the last IPL 2022 game. IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 3:30 pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans will start favourites in their respective IPL 2022 encounters on Saturday as the fight for the top spot gets intense. RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad while Gujarat Titans face Kolkata Knight Riders in a double-header in Mumbai.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | GT vs KKR Scorecard 

GT and RCB occupy the second and third spots respectively in the IPL 2022 standings with 10 points each after being pushed down by Rajasthan Royals. RR went atop the standings after their dramatic win over Delhi Capitals on Friday night.  

Related stories

MS Dhoni Gives Chennai Super Kings Lot Of Belief In IPL: Ravindra Jadeja

IPL 2022, KKR Vs GT, Live Cricket Scores: Gujarat Titans Opt To Bat Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Rishabh Pant, Pravin Amre Fined 100 Per Cent Match Fees After No-Ball Controversy In DC Vs RR IPL 2022 Match

All the teams taking the top three spots are level on 10 points but the Sanju Samson-led RR are on top due to a better net run-rate (NRR) of +0.432. However, a comfortable win for either of the sides would see them topple the Pink Army at the top, who have five wins from seven games.

Debutants Gujarat Titans are having an NRR of +0.395 having won five of the six matches they have played so far. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand have lost twice in their seven outings and are with an NRR of +0.251.  

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a four-match winning streak and would like to break into the top four with a win against star-studded RCB. SRH started with a couple of losses in their opening two games but have come back strongly with back-to-back four wins on the trot.

Although SRH (-0.077) are having a negative NRR and on eight points from six games, a win for them will help the Kane Williamson-led side displace Lucknow Super Giants at fourth. For KKR, the two-time champions are to blame themselves.

After a good start to IPL 2022, winning three of the first four games, KKR, last season’s runners-up slumped to three back-to-back losses and are languishing at seventh. Kolkata Knight Riders have accumulated just six points from seven games.

The likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Aaron Finch have failed to give them strong starts while the bowling department too has been unsuccessful in picking up wickets on a consistent basis. A victory for two-time champions on Saturday against Gujarat Titans will rise them into the top five again.   

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders SunRisers Hyderabad Venkatesh Iyer Ajinkya Rahane Aaron Finch Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read