IPL 2022 Points Table: Here's How Chennai Super Kings Can Qualify For Indian Premier League Playoffs

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings suffered their sixth defeat in Indian Premier League 2022 on Monday. But they are still in contention for a playoff spot.

The only time Chennai Super Kings fail to qualify for playoffs in IPL was in 2017, when they finish 7th. Photo: IPL

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 1:01 pm

Chennai Super Kings are arguably the most consistent side in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 12 seasons - 11 playoffs, nine finals and four titles. The only time they failed to make the playoffs was in 2022, and of course in 2016 and 2017 when they were serving a suspension. But the defending IPL champions now look like a shadow of their former selves. With two wins from eight matches so far, their IPL title defence has got off to the worse possible start.

It's not over yet, but it will take a massive turnaround for Chennai Super Kings to make the playoffs. So, can they do it? Of course, they can. They are known for regurgitating wins. And they sure know the task at hand.

Five of the ten teams in IPL 2022 have already accumulated at least ten points -- Gujarat Titans (12 from seven), Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 from seven), Rajasthan Royals (10 from seven), Lucknow Super Giants (10 from seven) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 from seven).

Then there are Punjab Kings, who defeated Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs on Monday, at sixth with eight points; followed by Delhi Capitals (six from seven) and Kolkata Knight Riders (six from eight).

Here's a look at the points table:

IPL 2022 points table as of April 26.
IPL 2022 points table as of April 26. Screengrab: Outlook

For Chennai Super Kings to guarantee a top-four finish and make the IPL playoffs, they will need to win their remaining six matches. And here's how the fixtures look like: Against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 1, Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 4, Delhi Capitals on May 8, Mumbai Indians on May 12, Gujarat Titans on May 12 and Rajasthan Royals on May 20.

With eight wins (16) points, Chennai Super Kings may just make the cut. In the past, teams with seven wins have qualified for playoffs. But this time, IPL is a ten-team affair, so the qualification matrix will be complex. Besides, CSK will also need to improve their net run rate, which is currently - 0.538.

For the record, in 2011, when the IPL was contested by 10 teams, Kolkata Knight Riders made the playoffs with eight wins (16) points. So, it's safe to assume that 16 is the cut-off mark for a safe passage into the playoffs, without factoring in other considerations.

