IPL 2022 Points Table: Indian Premier League's 'Big Three' Need Miracles To Make Playoffs

Shockingly enough, the three most successful sides in Indian Premier League (IPL) history -- Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders -- are languishing at the bottom of the points table this season. And also, there's a distinct possibility all three missing the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions, are tenth in the ten-team IPL 2022 points table. Rohit Sharma & Co are winless so far in eight matches, by the way. Eight defeats in eight is the worst start for any team in the IPL, and with another defeat, they will match the longest winless run in the tournament's history. Mumbai Indians are arithmetically alive, but the end is nigh. At this stage, miracles stop working.

Chennai Super Kings, the four-time champions, are ninth with two wins in eight matches. And Kolkata Knight Riders, the third most-successful side with two titles, are eight with three wins from their eight. Both the teams will need to win all their respective matches for a hassle-free progression.

In each of 14 IPL editions, at least one of these three 'blue ribbon' teams have made the play-offs. Their collective worst was in the second edition (2009), when Chennai Super Kings finished fourth, ahead of Mumbai Indians (7th) and Kolkata Knight Riders (8th).

Even when CSK were serving a two-year ban along with Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians ensured that the 'big three' remain in the mix.

In fact, Mumbai Indians defeated KKR in the 2017 Qualifier 2 en route their third IPL title. In 2016, Kolkata finished fourth, following their defeat to eventual champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the playoffs.

Now, the 'big three' are struggling to keep pace with other teams. And after the 40th match, the four teams most likely to make the IPL 2022 playoffs are -- Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants; at least according to form.

Here's a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table:

On Thursday, Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals with the hope to revive their IPL 2022 campaign. The same goes for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, who face Rajasthan Royals on April 30 and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 1 in their respective next outings.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are having a sensational run in their IPL debut. Hardik Pandya & Co have seven wins (14 points with a +0.371 net run rate) in eight matches, and on Wednesday exacted revenge on Rajasthan Royals for their lone defeat so far in IPL 2022.

Sunrisers Hyderabad themselves are in the top three, having won five (10 points with +0.600) from eight matches. Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions, are second with 12 points (+0.561) from six wins in eight.