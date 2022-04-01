IPL 2022, MI Vs RR: Live Streaming Details, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Eyeing their first win in IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians will be fighting it out against Rajasthan Royals in their second game of the ongoing 15th edition on Saturday. The match will be played at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians lost to Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in their opening game of the tournament, while Rajasthan Royals had a contrasting result in their bag as the side romped past a helpless Sunrisers Hyderabad team by 61 runs in their first game of the season.

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the MI vs RR live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Mumbai Indians: While the batters did a decent job in the first game, it was the bowlers of Mumbai that let the side down. Ishan Kishan (81 off 48) shone with the bat, while skipper Rohit Sharma (41 off 32) too made useful contribution. The worrying sign for MI was that Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams leaked runs at an economy of 12.90 and 14.2 respectively that too without a wicket. On the other hand, Tymal Mills (1/26) and Murugan Ashwin (2/14) were really impressive. Suryakumar Yadav is available for selection and he will make it to the playing XI, most likely at the cost of Anmolpreet Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Rajasthan were extremely good in their first game. Their openers provided them a really good start before captain Sanju Samson could go all guns blazing and score 55 off 27 balls. Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13) and Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29) were also impressive. Meanwhile, their bowlers too did a good job to restrict SRH well before the finishing line. Nathan Coulter Nile, who suffered a niggle in the game, might miss out on Saturday. James Neesham is likely to replace him for match against Mumbai.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both the sides have played 24 matches against each other. MI have won 13 of them, while the remaining 11 have been won by RR. One game between the sides ended in no result. In the most recent match, MI had defeated RR by 8 wickets.

VENUE AND PITCH

The MI vs RR match will take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The surface is balanced pitch as it has help for both batsmen and bowlers. While the first game saw a high-scoring thriller, the second game at the venue was low-scoring encounter.

STATS

Rohit Sharma is just one shy of becoming first Mumbai Indians batter to complete 400 fours in IPL. He has so far hit 399 fours in 165 innings of 169 IPL matches.

Jos Buttler, who has scored 1476 runs at an average of 41.00 in 41 innings of 42 matches, needs 24 runs more to become the fourth Rajasthan Royals batter to complete 1500 runs in IPL.

Mumbai Indians have won three and lost two in last five matches played against Rajasthan Royals.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile/ James Neesham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna