IPL: Match-fixing Racket Allegedly Influenced Outcomes; CBI Books Three People

Match-fixing has reared its ugly head again in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As teams jostled for the final dash to make the IPL 2022 playoffs, reports emerged that match-fixing racket allegedly influenced the outcome of matches based on inputs from Pakistan. It's not clear yet if the purported match-fixing is related to the ongoing edition.

According to PTI, CBI has booked three persons for alleged match-fixing and betting in the world's premier T20 cricket league.

The agency has listed one Dileep Kumar, based in Rohini, Delhi, and Gurram Vasu and Gurram Satish from Hyderabad in its FIR as accused. The network which is operational since 2013 was also cheating the public by "inducing them for betting", PTI reported quoting officials. The central agency has started a country-wide probe.

It's worth noting that the IPL was rocked by spot-fixing and betting in 2013. In fact, cricket and match-fixing remain inseparable. Every year, innumerable reports of match-fixing in various cricket leagues emerged.

The 15th edition of IPL started on March 26 with two new teams -- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Kings -- joining the bandwagon. As things stand now, they are at the top of the points table, with Hardik Pandya-led Titans already confirmed a playoff spot. KL Rahul's Super Giants are also a favourite to finish top-four in the league stage.

Days before the start of the IPL 2022, former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor confessed that he was asked to fix matches by Indian businessmen.

As recently as January this year, a former IPL player Rajagopal Sathish filed a complaint in Bengaluru alleging that he was offered a sum of INR 40 lakhs for fixing a match.

It is also learned that before going to the police, Rajagopal Sathish raised the issue to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC).

In the wake of the 2013 spot-fixing and betting scandal, which rocked the cricket world, three cricketers -- three cricketers, Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan -- were arrested by the Delhi Police and subsequently, two teams -- Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals -- were suspended for two years.

The scandal led to the formation of the Mukul Mudgal Committee under the guidance of the Supreme Court, which made sweeping changes in the manner in which the sport is run in the country.