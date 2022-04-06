IPL 2022: Live Streaming Of LSG Vs DC - Where To Watch Live, Team News, Head-to-head, Likely Playing XIs

Debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look for another scalp when they meet Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. After losing to Gujarat Titans in a battle of debutants, the KL Rahul-led side has defeated Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad for successive wins. Delhi have one win and one defeat so far.

This will be the first meeting between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

TEAM NEWS

Lucknow Super Giants : Skipper KL Rahul has so far done a good job, both as the leader and a batter. Avesh Khan, one of their high-profile buys in the auction, has also done well in the previous match. And now they have both Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis, one of their pre-auction picks, available. But senior batter Manish Pandey is yet to fire.

KL Rahul hit a stroke full 68 while Deepak Hooda raced to a 33-ball 51 in their win against Hyderabad here. But Avesh Khan took to player of the match award for his 4/24.

Delhi Capitals : The Rishabh Pant-led side has also been boosted by the arrival of Aussie batter David Warner. South Africa quick Anrich Nortje is also reportedly match fit. Probably for the first time this season, the Delhi camp will have a full and fit squad. It would be interesting to see who make way for Warner and Nortje, if the two stars are to play.

Delhi Capitals will be playing their first match at the venue.

KEY STATS

Prithvi Shaw needs three more sixes to become Delhi Capitals' fifth batter to hit a half-century of sixes. His 47 maximums have come in 55 innings.

In their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Avesh Khan became the first Lucknow Super Giants bowler to take four wickets in an innings.

VENUE AND PITCH

The LSG vs DC match will be the fourth match at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy this season. The first two matches were won by the chasing teams, but in the next two, totals of 170 and 157 were defended. The venue also witnessed the season's first century, hit by Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler against Mumbai Indians. Expect another 160+ score.

LIKELY XIs

Lucknow Super Giants : KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Andrew Tye.