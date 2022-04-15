IPL 2022: It's Official, Chennai Super Kings' Deepak Chahar Ruled Out

Indian Premier League has confirmed that Deepak Chahar would not be a part of Chennai Super Kings for the ongoing 15th edition. The bowling all-rounder, who was bought by the four-time champions CSK for a whopping sum of INR 14 crore, didn’t play a single game this year in IPL due to injury.

When IPL 2022 commenced, Chahar was undergoing rehab following a quadricep tear he picked during India's T20I series against West Indies in February, but a latest back injury will see him miss the entire tournament.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Rasikh Salam has also been ruled of IPL 2022 due to a back injury. Harshit Rana replaces him at KKR at his base price of INR 20 lakh.

In an another update, Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID. He is under observation currently.