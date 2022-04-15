Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IPL 2022: It's Official, Chennai Super Kings' Deepak Chahar Ruled Out

Deepak Chahar, who was recovering from a quadriceps tear at NCA, Bengaluru, has picked a back injury which rules him out of 15th edition of IPL.

IPL 2022: It's Official, Chennai Super Kings' Deepak Chahar Ruled Out
Chennai Super Kings paid a whopping sum of INR 14 crore for Deepk Chahar at IPL auction 2022. IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 6:14 pm

Indian Premier League has confirmed that Deepak Chahar would not be a part of Chennai Super Kings for the ongoing 15th edition. The bowling all-rounder, who was bought by the four-time champions CSK for a whopping sum of INR 14 crore, didn’t play a single game this year in IPL due to injury.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Cricket news

When IPL 2022 commenced, Chahar was undergoing rehab following a quadricep tear he picked during India's T20I series against West Indies in February, but a latest back injury will see him miss the entire tournament.

Related stories

COVID-19 Hits IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals' Physio First Victim

Deepak Chahar Ruled Out Of IPL 2022 - How Big A Blow It Is For Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2022: Massive Blow For Chennai Super Kings As Deepak Chahar Suffers Injury

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Rasikh Salam has also been ruled of IPL 2022 due to a back injury. Harshit Rana replaces him at KKR at his base price of INR 20 lakh.

In an another update, Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID. He is under observation currently.

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket Deepak Chahar IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings Rasikh Salam Harshit Rana Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Pattrick Farhat New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read