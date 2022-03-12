Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
IPL 2022: Faf Du Plessis Replaces Virat Kohli As New Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain

Faf du Plessis was a part of Chennai Super Kings team until last year. He had a fantastic IPL season in 2021, scoring 633 runs across 16 games.

IPL 2022: Faf Du Plessis Replaces Virat Kohli As New Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain
Royal Challengers Bangalore had roped in Faf du Plessis for INR 7 crore at IPL auction 2022. IPL

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 5:09 pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday named Faf du Plessis as their new captain. The South African opener will take the post which was left vacant by long-time skipper Virat Kohli after the conclusion of IPL 2021. (More Cricket News)

Notably, RCB had paid a sum of INR 7 crore on Day 1 of IPL auction 2022 to secure the services of du Plessis. The former South Africa skipper was a part of Chennai Super Kings team until last year. He had a fantastic IPL season in 2021, scoring 633 runs across 16 games at an average of 45.21.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli had stepped down as the captain of RCB last year. He made the shocking announcement mid-way during IPL 2021. While revealing that he would leave the role by the end of the side’s campaign in the season, Kohli had asserted that he would continue playing for the franchise until he retires from IPL.

It is worth noting that RCB have never won an IPL title despite playing at the event since the inaugural edition in 2008 and appearing in a total of three finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

IPL 2022 season will kick off on March 26 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on last year runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders.  The 15th edition of the marquee event will be held across four venues -- Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and MCA International Stadium in Pune --  with the final slated to be played on May 29.

