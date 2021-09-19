Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Virat Kohli To Step Down As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL 2021

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL 2021

The news came just a few days after Virat Kohli announced that he will step down as India's T20 captain after T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL 2021
Virat Kohli has so far led RCB in 132 matches so far. | File Photo

Trending

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T23:42:10+05:30
Cricket

Cricket

More stories from Cricket
View All

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 11:42 pm

Virat Kohli on Sunday announced that he will step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after the end of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Kohli, still looking for his first IPL title, has been with RCB since the start of the league in 2008. He was made captain in 2013. (More Cricket News)

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me," Kohli said.

The news came just a few days after Kohli announced that he will step down as India's T20 captain after T20 World Cup.

Kohli has played 199 IPL matches and scored 6076 runs so far with five hundreds. He had his best IPL season as a batsman in 2016 when he claimed the Orange Cap with 640 runs averaging an astonishing 81.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

RCB face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Reacting to the news, RCB chairman Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman said, "Virat Kohli is one of the finest cricketers, and has been a true asset to RCB. His impeccable work ethics and leadership skills has been phenomenal. We respect and support this decision and would like to thank Virat for his incredible contribution to the RCB leadership group. He has left an indelible mark on the franchise and will continue to be a senior member of the team."

The 32-year-old Kohli, one of the most decorated players of the franchise, will continue to be a part of the RCB squad.

Kohli added, "It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years.

"It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise."

Kohli of late hasn't been at his peak as a batsman in Tests, a format which he adores.

For close to two years now, Kohli hasn't scored a long-form century and made 563 runs at 26.80 in 12 Tests during this period.

While announcing his decision to quit national T20 captaincy, he had stated that he was taking the step to manage his workload better.

Tags

Cricket Virat Kohli Cricket Cricket - IPL India national cricket team T20 World Cup Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Hails Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo After CSK's Win Over MI

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Hails Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo After CSK's Win Over MI

IPL 2021, CSK Vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bowlers Help Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021, CSK Vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Mockery Of Jasprit Bumrah, Hits Unbelievable Swipe Six - WATCH

IPL 2021, CSK Vs MI: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Rested Due To Knee Niggle

National Athletics: Amlan Borgogain, Praveen Chithravel Share Limelight With Manju Bala Singh

Durand Cup 2021: Gokulam Kerala, Army Red Enter Quarters

Shiva Thapa Storms Into Semi-finals Of Boxing Nationals

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Now Dangerous Side With Nothing To Lose, Says Skipper Eoin Morgan

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Advertisement

More from Sports

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Pacers Help Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians - Highlights

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Pacers Help Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians - Highlights

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Ready To 'Go A Step Further' This Season, Says Axar Patel

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Ready To 'Go A Step Further' This Season, Says Axar Patel

After New Zealand Pull Out, Pakistan In Futile Attempt To Host Sri Lanka And Bangladesh

After New Zealand Pull Out, Pakistan In Futile Attempt To Host Sri Lanka And Bangladesh

Chris Cairns Gears Up For 'Greatest Challenge' After Heart Surgery, Says He's 'Grateful To Be Here'

Chris Cairns Gears Up For 'Greatest Challenge' After Heart Surgery, Says He's 'Grateful To Be Here'

Read More from Outlook

Congress Plays Dalit Card In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM On Monday

Congress Plays Dalit Card In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM On Monday

Harish Manav / Charanjit Singh Channi appointed Chief Minister of Punjab; expected to tap 32 percent Dalit voters of Punjab in the upcoming 2022 assembly elections.

Saudi Foreign Minister In India: Riyadh As Concerned As New Delhi About Stabilising Afghanistan

Saudi Foreign Minister In India: Riyadh As Concerned As New Delhi About Stabilising Afghanistan

Seema Guha / External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with visiting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud on Sunday.

IPL 2021: Gaikwad, Bowlers Help CSK Beat MI

IPL 2021: Gaikwad, Bowlers Help CSK Beat MI

PTI / Gaikwad batted through the innings to lift Chennai Super Kings from 7/3 to 156/6. Mumbai Indians could manage only 136/8.

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL

Outlook Web Bureau / The news came just a few days after Virat Kohli announced that he will step down as India's T20 captain after T20 World Cup.

Advertisement