Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Reign Supreme To Win Respective Titles - In Pics

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, poses with the trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, left, holds the trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, right, in the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Advertisement
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates with fans after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Advertisement
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, serves to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Advertisement
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, holds the trophy after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Advertisement
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, serves to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Advertisement
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, returns to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, reacts to losing a point to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.