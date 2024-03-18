Sports

Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Reign Supreme To Win Respective Titles - In Pics

Carlos Alcaraz arrived at Indian Wells full of doubt about his twisted right ankle. He’s leaving as a two-time champion. He defeated Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (5), 6-1 for the second straight year in the BNP Paribas Open final on Sunday, earning his first title since winning Wimbledon last year. Iga Swiatek beat Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 in just over an hour to win the women’s title, with Swiatek losing just 21 games in six matches during the 12-day tournament — an average of 3.5 games per match. It was a repeat of the 2022 final, in which Swiatek beat Sakkari 6-4, 6-1. Sakkari hasn’t defeated the Polish star since 2021. Alcaraz sprained his ankle at the Rio Open in late February. His first practice at Indian Wells lasted 30 minutes without any movement. His first practice with his fellow pros “was really tough for me,” he said in a Tennis Channel interview. Alcaraz became the first man to defend his Indian Wells title since Novak Djokovic won three in a row from 2014-16. He beat Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 last year in the Southern California desert.

March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
       
BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, poses with the trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, left, holds the trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, right, in the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates with fans after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, serves to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, holds the trophy after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, serves to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, returns to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, reacts to losing a point to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

