Indian Cricket Team Is Near Of Winning Another World Cup Soon, Believes Former Coach Gary Kirsten

"I wouldn't be surprised if they secure a few victories soon," he added.

When asked if India can break the jinx at the upcoming T20 World Cup this year, Kirsten said it is not improbable if India can figure out a way to make things right in the knockout games.

He did not, however, specify what exactly the team would need to do.

"Undoubtedly winning the World Cup is within India's reach and they have the players who are capable of doing that. But there is still a lot that needs to be right to win a World Cup especially those knock-out games where anything can happen," said the 56-year-old.