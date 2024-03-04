India Wrestling Selection Trials Controversy: Delhi High Court Issues Notice On Plea By Protesting Grapplers

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Central government, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the Ad-Hoc Committee of the sports body on the petition moved by Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian. (More Sports News)

The plea contended that the WFI elections, held on December 21, 2023, were in violation of the country's Sports Code and sought a direction to the federation to "cease and desist" from undertaking any activity in the running of the sport, including holding selection trials. The petitioners have accused the WFI of several wrongdoings.