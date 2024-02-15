Ramkumar said their familiarity with the game style of Sweden players will also stand them in good stead.

India qualified for the World Group after beating Pakistan 4-0 recently in the playoffs held in Islamabad.

"I am sure they are going to play on clay. But we have been playing some unbelievable tennis and then there is Sumit Nagal, and I think he can grind them off, and I am sure he is very fit too," Ramkumar told media here during the felicitation ceremony of Davis Cup players organised by the KSLTA.