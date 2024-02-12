Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association Honours Australian Open Champion Rohan Bopanna

Bopanna recently became only the third male Indian player to win a men's doubles Grand Slam trophy when he triumphed at the Australian Open.

"I would like to thank the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) for honouring me today. There were a lot of difficulties in this long journey but I never looked at them in a bad way and knew that my opportunity would come," Bopanna said after the felicitation ceremony.

"My parents and sister gave me tremendous support and I wouldn't have been here without them. The biggest thing is to not change academies and coaches immediately and be patient with the process.