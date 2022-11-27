India Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Rains Play Spoilsport As Match Is Abandoned

The second One-Day International between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to persistent rain here on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

New Zealand inserted India to bat after winning the toss but only 12.5 overs could be possible as twice the game had to be stopped due to rain. The game could not resume after the second rain-forced break when India were 89 for one in 12.5 overs.



Handshakes 🤝 all around after the second ODI is called off due to rain.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/frOtF82cQ4 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/pTMVahxCgg — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022

India lost Shikhar Dhawan (3) before Shubman Gill (45) and Suryakumar Yadav (34) added 66 runs for the second wicket. Rain first stopped play when India were 22 for no loss.

New Zealand are leading the series 1-0, having won the Auckland ODI by seven wickets. The final match of the series will be played on Wednesday in Christchurch.