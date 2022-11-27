Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

India Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Rains Play Spoilsport As Match Is Abandoned

The second One-Day International between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to persistent rain as the action moves to Hagley Oval.

India were 89/1 in 22.5 Overs when rains intervened.
India were 89/1 in 22.5 Overs when rains intervened. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 1:05 pm

The second One-Day International between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to persistent rain here on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

New Zealand inserted India to bat after winning the toss but only 12.5 overs could be possible as twice the game had to be stopped due to rain. The game could not resume after the second rain-forced break when India were 89 for one in 12.5 overs.
 

 

India lost Shikhar Dhawan (3) before Shubman Gill (45) and Suryakumar Yadav (34) added 66 runs for the second wicket. Rain first stopped play when India were 22 for no loss.

New Zealand are leading the series 1-0, having won the Auckland ODI by seven wickets. The final match of the series will be played on Wednesday in Christchurch.

Tags

Sports India National Cricket Team New Zealand National Cricket Team Cricket Rains Shikhar Dhawan Kane Williamson Shubman Gill Suryakumar Yadav
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read