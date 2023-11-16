FIFA World Cup 2026-AFC Second Round Qualifying: How Do The Dual Qualifiers Work?

India's road to FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin with a second-round AFC qualifier tie against Kuwait. The Blue Tigers will contest for the top two spots among their designated quartet over the next nine months, with their occupiers advancing to third round. However, no team will return empty handed from this stage; while one of the top two spots will also confirm a spot for the respective teams in the AFC Asian Cup 2027, sides which rank third and fourth will progress to the Asian Cup third round qualifying. (Streaming | Full Coverage)

A complicated procedure at first glance, here's how the FIFA World Cup 2026-AFC Asian Cup 2027 dual-qualifiers work:

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying - AFC Second Round

From a standalone perspective, the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifying is a straighforward process. Forty-six AFC-affiliated teams entered the draw, a majority from the Second Round onward. Twenty of the 46 teams, ranked between 27-46 in AFC Rankings, contested a two-legged playoff in the First Round, with the ten winners joining the remaining teams in the Second Round.

Consequently, 36 nations were drawn in nine groups of four for the Second Round - India, who were given a bye until the second stage, drew Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan - where each team will play the other members of their group twice. The teams which finish in spots one and two after six rounds of games will proceed to the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Third Round Qualifiers and secure a berth at the AFC Asian Cup 2027 finals. The teams which finish third and fourth will exit the FIFA qualifiers and enter the Asian Cup Third Round Qualifying.

AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying

Here's where things get trickier. The AFC Asian Cup 2027 will permit 24 teams on its roster, 18 of which will have qualified directly by finishing either first or second in their respective groups in the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Second Round Qualifiers. The other 18 - those that were eliminated - will enter the Asian Cup Third Round Qualifying, joining the best-ranked losing team from FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC First Round Playoffs, and the five winners of a ten-team intermediate play-in stage, contested between the other nine losing teams from the First Round Playoffs and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Twenty-four teams, in total, will make up the Third Round Qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2027. They will subsequently be drawn into six groups of four, with the six best-placed sides from each quartet at the end of the stage proceeding to the Asian Cup finals.

India, as a result, will have two chances to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027. Should they finish either first or second in their FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Second Round Qualifying Group, they will have qualified directly; if they finish third or fourth, they will drop down to the Asian Qualifiers, where they will contest for one of the six berths against their regional peers.