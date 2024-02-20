India Vs England, Test Series: 'No Regrets Over Bazball' Says Brendon McCullum After Rajkot Humbling

England coach Brendon McCullum said the heavy defeat in the third Test against India is definitely hurting the visitors but they will continue with their attacking 'Bazball' approach in the remainder of the five-match series.(More Cricket News)

England's "Bazball" approach backfired big time in the third Test which they lost by a massive 434 runs, their largest defeat in terms of runs since 1934, to go 1-2 down in the series.

But McCullum said he has "no regrets" about their approach.