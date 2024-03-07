Sports

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin Help India Dismiss England For 218

Kuldeep Yadav's fifer triggered England's top-order collapse then Ravichandran Ashwin cleaned up the tail with a four-wicket haul in Dharamsala Test. India have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series

P
PTI
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
AP
Indian players react after the third umpire gave England's Joe Root out on the first day of the fifth and final Test in Dharamshala, March 7, 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Kuldeep Yadav, who grabbed five wickets, and 100th Test man Ravichandran Ashwin helped India bundle out England for a woeful 218 in their first innings on Day 1 of the fifth Test in Dharamsala on Thursday. (Scorecard | IND Vs ENG Day 1 Blog | Cricket News)

Kuldeep (5/72) and Ashwin (4/51) ran through the England batting line-up as the visitors lost eight wickets for 118 runs across post-lunch and post-tea sessions.

Opener Zak Crawley (79, 108 balls) offered lone resistance for England.

India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, March 7, 2024. - Ashwini Bhatia
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Brilliant Kuldeep Yadav Toys With England Top Order, Leaves Zak Crawley Flummoxed - Watch Magical Deliveries

BY Outlook Sports Desk

There were two partnerships in the middle-order -- 37 between Crawley and Joe Root for third wicket and 38 between Root and 100-Test-man Jonny Bairstow for the fourth wicket -- but they were not sufficient for the visitors.

There was a point in England innings when they lost five wickets for mere eight runs as Kuldeep, Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja got into the act.

Brief scores: England: 218 all out in 57.4 overs (Zak Crawley 79; Kuldeep Yadav 5/72, R Ashwin 4/51).

Tags

Cricket

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement