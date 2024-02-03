Ollie Pope had no clue! A searing yorker from Jasprit Bumrah and the middle and leg stump disturbed. The England vice-captain, who punished India in the first Test with a 196-run knock, was gone for 23 runs as Rohit Sharma & Co. looked to bounce back after their 28-run defeat in Hyderabad. In Vizag, England were 155/4 at Tea on Day 2 of the second Test after Yashasvi Jaiswal's 209 powered India to a first innings total of 396 all out. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)