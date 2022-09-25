Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IND Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live: India Hit Back With Quick Wickets; Australia - 66/2

Welcome to live coverage of the third and final T20 International between India and Australia, being played in Hyderabad.

Captains Aaron Finch and Rohit Sharma at the toss. Follow IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I live.
Captains Aaron Finch and Rohit Sharma at the toss. Follow IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I live. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 7:28 pm

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in the third and final T20 International at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The three-match series started with Australia chasing down India's total of 208 in Mohali to take a deserved 1-0 lead. India, then, hit back in the eight-over contest in Nagpur. Follow live cricket scores and updates of IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I here:

Live Scorecard | Cricket News

7:30 PM IST: Patel Continues

Glenn Maxwell, the new man, joins Steve Smith in the middle. A couple of dots. Three more, then a four to end the over as Maxwell goes to fine leg. Short and plays with control. Four from Axar Patel's third over. Powerplay over. AUS - 66/2 (6)

7:26 PM IST: Bhuvi Strike

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns for his second over. A dot then a single for Steve Smith. And one for Cameron Green. Fifty in 19 balls for Green (seven fours and three sixes). One more single, then a couple to third man. Top edge but lands safely. A wide, way outside off. Then, caught by KL Rahul at backward point. Green goes for 52 off 21. AUS - 62/2 (5)

7:21 PM IST: More Fours

Steve Smith is the new man. Cameron Green hits the next three balls for fours. 16 runs and one wicket from Axar Patel's second over. AUS - 56/1 (4)

Related stories

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma Creates Sixes Record - Stats Highlights

Live Streaming Of India Vs Australia, Third T20I: How To Watch IND Vs AUS Cricket Match In Hyderabad

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma Guides India To Series-levelling Win - In Pics

7:18 PM IST: Wicket

Axar Patel continues. Streaky four, and four for Aaron Finch through the cordon. Play and miss, then a skier. Caught by Hardik Pandya. Aussi skipper goes for 7 off 6. AUS - 44/1 (3.3)

7:16 PM IST: Bowling Change

Jasprit Bumrah on. Aaron Finch takes a single, inside edge. A dot, then a four to long-on as Cameron Green gets enough power to beat the lone fielder at mid-wicket. A dot while going for a scoop. Then a massive six over, long-on. Second tier. And one more. Just enough to clear deep square leg. 17 from the over. AUS - 40/0 (3)

7:11 PM IST: Spin On

Axar Patel on. A single, to backward point, as Aaron Finch gives strike back to Cameron Green. And through cover for a four. Two more singles. Just over the backward point and four for Green. Play and miss to end the over. 11 from the over. AUS - 23/0 (2)

7:06 PM IST: Rousing Start

Cameron Green takes a couple off the first, then a six, whipping over square leg and deep into stands. And a four, through extra cover. Two dots. And one more. AUS - 12/0 (1)

7:00 PM IST: Ready...

Players are in the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball. Cameron Green to take the first strike. His opening partner is Aaron Finch.

6:48 PM IST: Captains speak

Rohit Sharma, India: "It's good to be back in Hyderabad. We look to keep winning games. It's important to maintain your momentum in this format of the game. It was a good win for us (in Nagpur)."

Aaron Finch, Australia: "We would have fielded as well. It looks like a good wicket. We always want to perform against the best sides. The crowds in India have always been amazing, regardless of where they play."

6:36 PM IST: Teams

India made one change with Bhuvneshwar Kumar in for Rishabh Pant. Australia also made one change. Josh Inglis in for Sean Abbott.

Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Tags

Sports Cricket Live Live Cricket Scores Hyderabad Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jasprit Bumrah Aaron Finch Cameron Green Glenn Maxwell Pat Cummins India National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read