IND Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live: India Hit Back With Quick Wickets; Australia - 66/2

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in the third and final T20 International at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The three-match series started with Australia chasing down India's total of 208 in Mohali to take a deserved 1-0 lead. India, then, hit back in the eight-over contest in Nagpur. Follow live cricket scores and updates of IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I here:

7:30 PM IST: Patel Continues

Glenn Maxwell, the new man, joins Steve Smith in the middle. A couple of dots. Three more, then a four to end the over as Maxwell goes to fine leg. Short and plays with control. Four from Axar Patel's third over. Powerplay over. AUS - 66/2 (6)

7:26 PM IST: Bhuvi Strike

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns for his second over. A dot then a single for Steve Smith. And one for Cameron Green. Fifty in 19 balls for Green (seven fours and three sixes). One more single, then a couple to third man. Top edge but lands safely. A wide, way outside off. Then, caught by KL Rahul at backward point. Green goes for 52 off 21. AUS - 62/2 (5)

7:21 PM IST: More Fours

Steve Smith is the new man. Cameron Green hits the next three balls for fours. 16 runs and one wicket from Axar Patel's second over. AUS - 56/1 (4)

7:18 PM IST: Wicket

Axar Patel continues. Streaky four, and four for Aaron Finch through the cordon. Play and miss, then a skier. Caught by Hardik Pandya. Aussi skipper goes for 7 off 6. AUS - 44/1 (3.3)

7:16 PM IST: Bowling Change

Jasprit Bumrah on. Aaron Finch takes a single, inside edge. A dot, then a four to long-on as Cameron Green gets enough power to beat the lone fielder at mid-wicket. A dot while going for a scoop. Then a massive six over, long-on. Second tier. And one more. Just enough to clear deep square leg. 17 from the over. AUS - 40/0 (3)

7:11 PM IST: Spin On

Axar Patel on. A single, to backward point, as Aaron Finch gives strike back to Cameron Green. And through cover for a four. Two more singles. Just over the backward point and four for Green. Play and miss to end the over. 11 from the over. AUS - 23/0 (2)

7:06 PM IST: Rousing Start

Cameron Green takes a couple off the first, then a six, whipping over square leg and deep into stands. And a four, through extra cover. Two dots. And one more. AUS - 12/0 (1)

7:00 PM IST: Ready...

Players are in the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball. Cameron Green to take the first strike. His opening partner is Aaron Finch.

6:48 PM IST: Captains speak

Rohit Sharma, India: "It's good to be back in Hyderabad. We look to keep winning games. It's important to maintain your momentum in this format of the game. It was a good win for us (in Nagpur)."

Aaron Finch, Australia: "We would have fielded as well. It looks like a good wicket. We always want to perform against the best sides. The crowds in India have always been amazing, regardless of where they play."

6:36 PM IST: Teams

India made one change with Bhuvneshwar Kumar in for Rishabh Pant. Australia also made one change. Josh Inglis in for Sean Abbott.

Playing XIs

India : KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.