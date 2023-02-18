Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2: Nathan Lyon Wrecks Havoc By Taking Four Wickets As India Reach 88/4 At Lunch

Home Sports

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2: Nathan Lyon Wrecks Havoc By Taking Four Wickets As India Reach 88/4 At Lunch

The senior off-spinner then went on to get the wickets of Rohit, Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Shreyas Iyer (4) in a hugely productive morning session for the visitors.

Nathan Lyon's spin bamboozled the Indian top-order.
Nathan Lyon's spin bamboozled the Indian top-order. AP/File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 11:49 am

Nathan Lyon (4/25) ran through India's top-order as the hosts reached 88 for four at lunch on day 2 of the second Test on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Resuming at 21 for no loss, openers Rohit Sharma (32) and KL Rahul (17) could only add 25 runs before Lyon trapped the former leg before.

The senior off-spinner then went on to get the wickets of Rohit, Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Shreyas Iyer (4) in a hugely productive morning session for the visitors. 

Related stories

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: David Warner Ruled Out With Concussion, Matt Renshaw Drafted In

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Usman Khawaja Defends David Warner's Form, Says Three Innings Not Big Enough Sample Size

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Indian Wickets Always Have Enough For Pacers, Says Mohammed Shami

India trailed by 175 runs at lunch.

Brief Scores:
Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out in 78.4 overs.
India 1st Innings: 88 for 4 in 35 overs (Rohit Sharma 32; Nathan Lyon 4/25)

Tags

Sports Nathan Lyon Australia National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket Matthew Kuhnemann Rohit Sharma Kl Rahul Pat Cummins
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read