India Vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2: Nathan Lyon Wrecks Havoc By Taking Four Wickets As India Reach 88/4 At Lunch

Nathan Lyon (4/25) ran through India's top-order as the hosts reached 88 for four at lunch on day 2 of the second Test on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Resuming at 21 for no loss, openers Rohit Sharma (32) and KL Rahul (17) could only add 25 runs before Lyon trapped the former leg before.

The senior off-spinner then went on to get the wickets of Rohit, Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Shreyas Iyer (4) in a hugely productive morning session for the visitors.

India trailed by 175 runs at lunch.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out in 78.4 overs.

India 1st Innings: 88 for 4 in 35 overs (Rohit Sharma 32; Nathan Lyon 4/25)