Sports

India Paddle Festival: Top Seeds Dominate In Men’s, Women’s Sprint Races; Local Boys Shine in Junior Category

The India Paddle Festival, the country's first-ever international stand-up paddling event, ended on a high note on Sunday. Fernando Perez from Spain emerged as the champion in the Men's Open Sprint Race (200 M) category with an impressive timing of 2 minutes 37 seconds. Meanwhile, Esperanza Barreras, also from Spain, took home the title in the Women's Open Sprint Race (200 M) with a timing of 2 minutes 55 seconds. In the Junior Sprint (200 M) category, Indian juniors and local lads dominated the top positions, with Raju Pujar being crowned champion, followed closely by Akash Pujar and Praveen in the second and third positions respectively.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Raju Pujar Photo Credit: India Paddle Festival

Raju Pujar after winning the junior sprint race title

1/9
Esperanza%20Barreras
Esperanza Barreras Photo Credit: India Paddle Festival
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Esperanza Barreras after winning the women's open sprint race title

Advertisement
2/9
Fernando%20Perez
Fernando Perez Photo Credit: India Paddle Festival
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fernando Perez after winning the men's open sprint race title

Advertisement
3/9
Bianca%20Toncelli%20with%20%20Esperanza%20Barreras
Bianca Toncelli with Esperanza Barreras Photo Credit: India Paddle Festival
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

First runners-up in the Women's Open Sprint Race, Bianca Toncelli celebrating with the champion Esperanza Barreras

4/9
SUP%20community%20race
SUP community race Photo Credit: India Paddle Festival
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Action from the SUP community race begins

Advertisement
5/9
India%20Paddle%20Festival
India Paddle Festival Photo Credit: India Paddle Festival
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Paddlers race their way to the deep waters at the start of a race

Advertisement
6/9
U-16%20Junior%20Boys%20Paddlers
U-16 Junior Boys Paddlers Photo Credit: India Paddle Festival
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

U-16 Junior Boys Paddlers compete amongst the high waves for the ultimate glory

Advertisement
7/9
Adrenaline
Adrenaline Photo Credit: India Paddle Festival
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Adrenaline fuelled rush on the high waves in between the competition.

8/9
Biancaa%20Toncellii
Biancaa Toncellii Photo Credit: India Paddle Festival
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Long Distance Technical Race Women’s Open category second runner-up Biancaa Toncellii in action

9/9
Neegree%20(Left)%20%26%20Bianca%20Toncelli
Neegree (Left) & Bianca Toncelli Photo Credit: India Paddle Festival
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Long Distance Technical Race Women’s Open runner-up Irene Neegree (Left) and second runner-up Bianca Toncelli (Right) in a closely contested match-up

Tags

India Paddle Festival

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement