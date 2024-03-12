Sports

India Paddle Festival: Top Seeds Dominate In Men’s, Women’s Sprint Races; Local Boys Shine in Junior Category

The India Paddle Festival, the country's first-ever international stand-up paddling event, ended on a high note on Sunday. Fernando Perez from Spain emerged as the champion in the Men's Open Sprint Race (200 M) category with an impressive timing of 2 minutes 37 seconds. Meanwhile, Esperanza Barreras, also from Spain, took home the title in the Women's Open Sprint Race (200 M) with a timing of 2 minutes 55 seconds. In the Junior Sprint (200 M) category, Indian juniors and local lads dominated the top positions, with Raju Pujar being crowned champion, followed closely by Akash Pujar and Praveen in the second and third positions respectively.