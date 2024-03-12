India Paddle Festival: Top Seeds Dominate In Men’s, Women’s Sprint Races; Local Boys Shine in Junior Category

Raju Pujar after winning the junior sprint race title
Esperanza Barreras after winning the women's open sprint race title
Fernando Perez after winning the men's open sprint race title
First runners-up in the Women's Open Sprint Race, Bianca Toncelli celebrating with the champion Esperanza Barreras
Action from the SUP community race begins
Paddlers race their way to the deep waters at the start of a race
U-16 Junior Boys Paddlers compete amongst the high waves for the ultimate glory
Adrenaline fuelled rush on the high waves in between the competition.
Long Distance Technical Race Women’s Open category second runner-up Biancaa Toncellii in action
Long Distance Technical Race Women’s Open runner-up Irene Neegree (Left) and second runner-up Bianca Toncelli (Right) in a closely contested match-up