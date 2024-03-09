Sports

India Paddle Festival: Akash, Ravi Pujar Bag Top Two Places In U16 Race

Akash Pujar and Ravi Pujar made a great start for India by securing the first and second positions in the Junior U16 race at the inaugural India Paddle Festival held in Mangalore on Friday. Local boy Akash won the race with a timing of 43:04 minutes, while his cousin Ravi finished second with a time of 47:24 minutes. Jihoo Hwang from South Korea secured the third position, completing the race in 52:52 minutes.