India Paddle Festival: Akash, Ravi Pujar Bag Top Two Places In U16 Race

UT Khader (with the paddle), Hon. Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly along with other dignitaries announce India Paddle Festival open
Top-ranked Stand-Up Paddlers, UT Khader (in Centre), Hon. Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly along with other dignitaries
Akash Pujar celebrating his win in the u-16 junior category in the Day 1 of India Paddle Festival.
Ravi Pujar came second in the U-16 Junior category on Day 1 of the India Paddle Festival
South Korea's Jihoo Hwang stood third in the U-16 category