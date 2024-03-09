Sports

India Paddle Festival: Akash, Ravi Pujar Bag Top Two Places In U16 Race

Akash Pujar and Ravi Pujar made a great start for India by securing the first and second positions in the Junior U16 race at the inaugural India Paddle Festival held in Mangalore on Friday. Local boy Akash won the race with a timing of 43:04 minutes, while his cousin Ravi finished second with a time of 47:24 minutes. Jihoo Hwang from South Korea secured the third position, completing the race in 52:52 minutes.

P
Photo
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
India Paddle Festival

UT Khader (with the paddle), Hon. Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly along with other dignitaries announce India Paddle Festival open

1/4
India Paddle Festival
Top-ranked Stand-Up Paddlers, UT Khader (in Centre), Hon. Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly along with other dignitaries

2/4
Akash Pujar
Akash Pujar celebrating his win in the u-16 junior category in the Day 1 of India Paddle Festival.

3/4
Ravi Pujar
Ravi Pujar came second in the U-16 Junior category on Day 1 of the India Paddle Festival

4/4
Jihoo Hwang
South Korea's Jihoo Hwang stood third in the U-16 category

India Paddle Festival

