Sports

India Men’s Archery Team Through To 2024 Paris Olympic Games Quarter-Finals - In Pics

Thanks to Dhiraj Bommadevara’s 681 points, the Indian men’s recurve archers finished third in the individual ranking round on Thursday, July 25th to book their quarter-final spot of the men’s team event of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. India finished third behind Korea, who took top spot, with France sitting second. China finished fourth to complete the quarters quota. With Dhiraj finishing fourth, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav finished 14th and 39th, with 674 and 658 points, respectively.