Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon Disappoint In Women’s Discus Throw Final

Seema Punia finished fifth with a best effort of 55.92m in Birmingham. Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, with 53.51m effort, could only manage an eighth position.

India's Navjeet Kaur Dhillon in action during women's discus throw final at CWG 2022.
India's Navjeet Kaur Dhillon in action during women's discus throw final at CWG 2022. AP

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 9:16 am

Indian discus throwers Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon disappointed as they finished fifth and eight respectively in the final with below-par performances at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday.

In what could be her last Commonwealth Games appearance, the 39-year-old Punia produced a best throw of 55.92m which she came up in her second attempt but that was not enough for a podium finish.

This was the first time Punia will return home without any medal, having won silver in 2006, 2014 and 2018 editions along with a bronze at the Delhi Games in 2010. She has a season's best of 57.09m and personal best of 64.84m which she had produced way back in 2004.

Dhillon, who has a season's best of 58.03m, could only come up with 53.51m in her sixth and final attempt to end her campaign on a disappointment. She had won a bronze in the last edition in Gold Coast in 2018.

Nigeria's Chioma Onyekwerw won the gold with a best throw of 61.70m while England's Jade Lally (58.42m) took the silver. Another Nigerian Obiageri Amaechi (56.99m) won the bronze in a mediocre field.

