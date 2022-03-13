Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
IND-W Vs WI-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: West Indies Fined For Slow Over-Rate Against India

West Indies were handed a hefty 155-run defeat against India on Saturday. It was also West Indies’ first loss in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 after opening two wins.

West Indies players celebrate the fall of Indian wicket on Saturday in ICC Women's World Cup 2022. ICC

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 2:00 pm

The West Indies players were fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match against India in Hamilton. (More Cricket News)

Shandre Fritz of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Stafanie Taylor’s side were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

Taylor pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Paul Wilson, third umpire Ahmed Shah Pakteen and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge levelled the charge.

India defeated West Indies by a massive 155 runs on Saturday to register their second win in the tournament.

