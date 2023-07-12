Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

IND-W Vs BAN-W: Deepti Sharma Speaks About India's Narrow Escape In 2nd T20I

Home Sports

IND-W Vs BAN-W: Deepti Sharma Speaks About India's Narrow Escape In 2nd T20I

Deepti's figures of 3-12 from her 4 overs duly earned her the Player of the Match award in a low-scoring contest.

Deepti's 3-12 helped India defend their lowest total against Bangladesh.
Deepti's 3-12 helped India defend their lowest total against Bangladesh. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2023 9:10 am

Deepti Sharma's spell with the ball was instrumental in India Women sealing the 3-match T20I series 2-0 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.

Deepti's figures of 3-12 from her 4 overs duly earned her the Player of the Match award in a low-scoring contest.

Opting to bat first, India batters could only manage to put 95-8 on the board, with opposition bowler Sultana Khatun doing most of the damage with 3-21.

While speaking about her own performance, Deepti said that the plan was just to bowl according to the situation. India managed to successfully defend the total, securing an 8-run win, and the series 2-0.

"I really enjoyed this kind of track and it was helpful to the spinners. My play was totally simple and just bowl according to the situation, bowl more dot balls. We told everyone to keep calm and think about our process. Whatever we do, we have to do with confidence. Everyone did well as a team and whenever I get the opportunity with the bat, I want to do well," Deepti said during the post-match presentation.

Needing 10 runs to win from the last over, Bangladesh faced Shafali Verma, who conceded just one run while dismissing four batters, including one through run-out.

But before that, Deepti, along with Minnu Mani, kept Bangladesh in check with disciplined bowling. The only batter who looked like taking the game away from India was Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana, who scored a 55-ball 38 before being stumped of Deepti's bowling by Yastika Bhatia.

Going into the third match on Thursday, India Women will need to assess their batting, which was disappointing and almost cost them the match.

Advertisement

Tags

Sports Cricket IND-W Vs BAN-W Deepti Sharma Minnu Mani Sultana Khatun Shafali Verma Nigar Sultana Yastika Bhatia

Related stories

IND-W Vs BAN-W, 2nd T20I: India Thump Hosts In A Battle Between Bowlers, Seal 3-Match Series 2-0

IND-W Vs BAN-W, 1st T20I: India Make Short Work Of The Hosts After All-Round Show

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read